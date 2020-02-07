Stream Carly Rae Jepsen

Advertisement

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many lovers are sure to be working on a romantic playlist for their boos. (We definitely are. You might want to keep an eye on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn next week.) For the rest of us out here without a sweetheart, Carly Rae Jepsen has a new single titled “Let’s Be Friends ”shared. ,

“Let’s Be Friends”, a crisp pop song, doesn’t really believe in its own title. It is exactly this line that we always say when we end a relationship to mitigate the blow. “It’s a black event / Nobody dies, it’s dinner, not a date,” sings CRJ. “But I feel young and inspired / That this is over and I hope you agree.” Ah darling.

Listen to “Let’s Be Friend” through the lyric video filled with paper dolls below.

Carly Rae Jepsen, who marked her first track since Dedicated last year, starts her last UK and EU tour. She has also shown a three-day West Coast spring hike with stops in Oakland, Seattle, and Portland.

The shows are scheduled between their upcoming appearances at Coachella and the Governors Ball. Tickets for the new dates will of course be sold on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Below is the full schedule of CRJ. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available here.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2020 tour dates:

02/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

02/08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

02/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

02/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

13.2. – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

15.2. – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik

16.2. – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

18.2. – Munich, DE @ Technikum München

19.2. – Berlin, De @ Columbia Theater

21.2. – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum scene

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

14.4. – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

16.4. – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

18.4. – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/06 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

Artwork “Let’s be friends”: