Stream Carly Rae Jepsen

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many lovers are sure to be working on a romantic playlist for their boos. (We definitely are. You might want to keep an eye on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn next week.) For the rest of us out here without a sweetheart, Carly Rae Jepsen has a new single titled “Let’s Be Friends ”shared. ,
“Let’s Be Friends”, a crisp pop song, doesn’t really believe in its own title. It is exactly this line that we always say when we end a relationship to mitigate the blow. “It’s a black event / Nobody dies, it’s dinner, not a date,” sings CRJ. “But I feel young and inspired / That this is over and I hope you agree.” Ah darling.
Listen to “Let’s Be Friend” through the lyric video filled with paper dolls below.
Carly Rae Jepsen, who marked her first track since Dedicated last year, starts her last UK and EU tour. She has also shown a three-day West Coast spring hike with stops in Oakland, Seattle, and Portland.
The shows are scheduled between their upcoming appearances at Coachella and the Governors Ball. Tickets for the new dates will of course be sold on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Below is the full schedule of CRJ. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available here.
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_OYT396cYw (/ embed)
Carly Rae Jepsen 2020 tour dates:
02/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
02/08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
02/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
02/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
13.2. – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
15.2. – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
16.2. – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
18.2. – Munich, DE @ Technikum München
19.2. – Berlin, De @ Columbia Theater
21.2. – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum scene
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
14.4. – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
16.4. – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
18.4. – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
06/06 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
Artwork “Let’s be friends”: