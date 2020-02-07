Stream Boston Manor

Advertisement

British punk outfit Boston Manor has announced their new album GLUE, which will be released on May 1st on Pure Noise Records. Listen to the first single “Everything Is Ordinary” below.

After their release in 2018, Welcome to the Neighborhood, the band’s third full-length album was recorded at Barber Shop Studios in New Jersey. It was produced by Mike Sapone with Brett Romnes at the wheel of the engineers. In a press release, singer Henry Cox described GLUE as “much more aggressive and scary. It is only new territory for us. The whole point was to reject all preconceived notions of what the band is and push us out of our comfort zone. “

The lead single “Everything Is Ordinary” is a fast punk song that is interwoven with elements of pop energy and emo-vocal arcs. Cox added:

“Everything Is Ordinary is about how we become desensitized to all of the big problems that are in the world today. We have literally seen everything so nothing seems scary or scary to us and basically everything is normal for us. I was mostly thinking about the environmental crisis when we wrote it, but it’s true of a lot of things that’re happening. ”

The new song also comes with a music video. Check it out below, followed by album art and the track list. Pre-orders are available now. The band has a handful of upcoming shows in the UK. Keep an eye on your tickets here.

ADHESIVE Artwork:

GLUE tracklist:

01. Everything is normal

02. ones & zeros

03. Plasticine dreams

04. Terrible love

05. On a high ledge

06. Only 1

07. You, me & the class war

08. Play God

09. Brand new children

10. Ratking

11. Stuck in the mud

12. Liquid

13. Monolith