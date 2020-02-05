Stream Best Coast

Advertisement

We’re officially weeks from the arrival of Always Tomorrow, Best Coast’s new album. The group’s first full-length album since 2015 has been spiced up with “For the first time” and “Everything has changed”. A third single in “Different Light” is being unpacked.

In the opening track of the album, Bethany Cosentino reflects how her perspective on a relationship has changed over time. “Look out the window and I see a million small lines. / Can’t believe I see these things with my own eyes. / Guess before I thought that only things are black or white. / Who should I judge if you still see things? in a different light? She sings in the first verse.

Unfortunately for Cosentino, her partner is not entirely on the same page. She continues with the refrain: “So I’ll wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait for you. And I hope, hope, hope, hope, hope you will feel it too. But I understand if it is not in your plan / Because I felt that way too. “Hear” Other Light “at the bottom.

Always Tomorrow, the sequel to California Nights, hits the shelves of Concord Records on February 21. The indie rockers will be on tour with mannequin pussy all winter and you can find concert tickets here.

