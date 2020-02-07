Stream against all logic - 2017-2019

Advertisement

Nicolas Jaar has released a new album under his nickname Against All Logic (A.A.L.). Stream 2017-2019 completely below via Spotify or Apple.

The collection comprises a total of nine songs, including titles such as “Fantasy”, “If you don’t love yourself”, “Alarm” and “If you don’t do it well, make it difficult”, a collaboration without a wave legend Lydia Lunch. There are also songs called “Faith”, “Penny” and “With an Addict”.

Advertisement

2017-2019 follows the A.A.L. EP, which is the FKA Twigs-assisted “Alucinao” and “Illusions of Shameless Abundance”, another collaboration with Lunch. The last real A.A.L. came in full length with 2012-2017, which was published in 2018.

Outside of A.A.L. Jaar contributed to The Weeknds My Dear Melancholy and co-produced FKA twigs’ latest album Magdalene. The electronic music producer made up half of Darkside with Dave Harrington until this group stopped in 2014.

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/75vFTgDgdfVhbniLoyCNKh" width="600" height="380" frameborder="0"></noscript>To make the transition easier, you have to

<noscript><iframe style="width: 100%;max-width: 660px;overflow: hidden;background: transparent" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/2017-2019/1496655403?app=music" height="450" frameborder="0" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation"></noscript>

2017-2019 Artwork:

2017-2019 Tracklist:

01. Fantasy

02. If it is wrong to love you

03. With an addict

04. If you can’t do it well, do it hard (ft. Lydia Lunch)

05. Alarm

06. Deeeeeeefers

07. Believe

08 penny

09. You (forever)