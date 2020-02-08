Stranger Things Season 3: What Do You Think About Episode 7? [Spoiler] Twist?

Advertisement

Warning: The next story contains x spoilers from the seventh episode of the third season of Stranger Things – continue at your own risk.

Holy bait and switch, Batman. In the penultimate episode of season three of Stranger Things, Maya Hawke discovered her breakout character Robin when she dropped a factual bomb on a criminal companion. Steve: She is a lesbian.

Her admission became known as soon as Steve realized what romantic feelings he had for her, which only added to his shock and awe. It actually took a minute for Steve to understand what the viewers had already found to work together.

“I don’t like your various friends,” Robin indicated cryptically. “And I’m not like Nancy Wheeler.” Then she made it clear that the scholar she had fallen in love with in high school wasn’t him – it was Tammy Thompson (who had a factor for him). “I wanted her to look at me,” she said, preventing tears again. “However, she couldn’t take her eyes off you and your silly hair. And I didn’t notice because you would get bagel crumbs all over the floor. And you also asked stupid questions. And you were an idiot too. And you liked neither could she, and I could go live and just scream into my pillow. “

After the unsuspecting Steve Robin reminded him that “Tammy Thompson is a woman,” she shot him another look that shouted, “Come on, dude, join the gay dots!” “Holy shit,” he exclaimed, before reassuring her (relatively briefly) – without really needing to reassure her – that her sexuality is completely superior. His only point of contention: That she wasted her time thinking about “a complete guy” like Tammy Thompson.

What did you think of Stranger Things’ great second result? Did you see it coming? Had you been stunned that it wasn’t Will to make the massive statement? Weigh yourself in!