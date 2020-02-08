Advertisement

Maya Hawke, who performs Robin in “Stranger Issues”, was pleased with her character’s approach to her sexuality in the collection. Based on the actress, the preliminary thought was actually a relationship between the character and Steve (Joe Keery), which however did not occur – and the causes of which are obvious.

The followers of “Stranger Issues” met Robin in this third season of the collection, but were shocked that the character was lesbian because everyone thought she had a relationship with Steve (Joe Keery). But do you know that this was the real intention of building the property? Maya Hawke, the character’s interpreter, explained that the script did not represent what the blonde would assume, and this angle made her very happy!

In an interview with Leisure Weekly, she found that she was shocked. “I really like that she comes out of the closet at the finish line … During filming we actually thought that she and Steve shouldn’t be together and that she was homosexual. So when I come back and watch the first episodes , that’s the highest resolution, obviously of everything, “he noted. In line with the actress, she and the Duffer Brothers, creators of the collection, decided to change the character.” Brothers Duffer and I, together with Shawn Levy ( Producer) there was a lot of discussion in the film and after we made episode 4 or 5 we made that call, it was a form of collaborative dialogue and I was very, very happy with the approach he took.

Watch out for the spoiler: for people who don’t remember or haven’t seen the scene, Steve begins to show curiosity with the employee, but is quickly shocked by the information that she also likes women. The boy won’t get an answer, but the problems turn out to be correct – not much for some characters … Season four is just around the corner and is guaranteed to come back full of surprises! Are you prepared?