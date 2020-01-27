Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

When the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna sent shock waves around the world, Twitter was furious with a freaky tweet from 2012 by a random user who reportedly reported Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash would have.

Bryant was killed along with his teenage daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Southern California on Sunday.

On November 24, 2012, a user named @dotNoso reportedly released information about the 18-time NBA All-Star basketball legend who was killed in a helicopter crash.

“Kobe will die in a helicopter crash,” the Twitter post said.

– .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

Once the post was rediscovered, the tweeple pounded the apologizing user and said “I’m sorry” after the news of Bryant’s untimely death broke out.

However, the user did not remove the old post, although social media users asked him to do so.

Some users said the tweet was completely fake.

“How did you use Carbon V2.5 in 2012 while V2.4.31 was released in 2015?” said a user.

Another replied, “This doesn’t prove that it’s a fake. All tweets on this account around this date will be sent by Carbon v2.5. It must be a Twitter bug or something.”

“The date was edited by a third-party app,” said another.

“The original Carbon app was launched in 2011 (see the old username @CarbonAndroid) and was there when it was released,” added another user.

However, the post caused some users to make strange requests from @dotNoso.

“Go ahead next,” commented a Twitter user.

Another tweeted: “Please say Kejriwal will lose the Delhi elections”.

The helicopter crash has been investigated by local and federal agencies. “It’s sort of a logistical nightmare because the crash site itself isn’t easily accessible,” said Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Sheriff, at a CNN press conference.

