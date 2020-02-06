Story of a ... Hypnotherapist - Orlando Magazine

Advertisement

She tried hypnosis. Born in Central Florida and a graduate of the University of Central Florida, spent 14 years as an insurer before graduating from Stetson University with a degree in psychiatry. “Our professor said we could try different modalities. Hypnotherapy was one of them. I thought, “It sounds kind of crazy and outside.” But as an adventurer, I thought, “Why not?” A hypnotherapist regressed me into childhood trauma, and I let go of the anger and shame I had. I was completely free from this trauma. “

Don’t call her a hypnotist. Zayas is a certified clinical and transpersonal hypnotherapist. There is a big difference – about 500 hours – in the level of education, training and techniques. I am working on a diagnosable disease by referring a licensed medical or psychiatric professional. “

Maybe you’re hypnotized right now. Hypnosis is “a relaxed state of mind and body. There is nothing mystical or magical about it. “Self-hypnosis can occur when you fall asleep or wake up in this twilight state … when you are watching a movie or reading a book. Focusing on what you are doing is a state of hypnosis. “

Heal the power of the mind. “When you put yourself in a state of hypnosis, you train your brain to relax. They create a homeostasis in the body. They produce serotonin, sometimes oxytocin and dopamine. These are chemicals that allow the body to rest, digest properly, and do the things it needs to do to heal. “

A wide clientele. The majority of her clients are “people with anxiety, depression and PTSD”. Zayas also helps clients with “childhood trauma, habits they want to change – smoking, nail biting, pulling hair or the like” pain management and performance problems.

The ultimate way to act. “I see a lot of actors and artists. It’s about getting out of the way so that they fully embody the character and are fully present at the moment. “Zayas also helped another Toastmasters member to overcome stage fright and win awards for public speaking.

Phantom pain is a thing of the past. “As a student, I witnessed an amputee with phantom limb syndrome with a pain level of 7 or 8.” A form of hypnosis called eye movement therapy in which the clinician observes the finger while he or she confirms words speaks to help build new neural pathways – “have reduced this level of pain to zero.”

Chuckle or bark, “but only if you want to.People have “a lot of misunderstandings about deep stage hypnosis,” a practice that Mayo Clinic uses to relieve stress, anxiety, and insomnia. According to Zayas, the patient remains in control throughout the process. “Nobody can convince you to do something under hypnosis that you don’t want.”

No anesthesia required. She also works with expectant mothers so that they can experience a strengthened birth without anesthesia. For people undergoing surgery: “You can feel completely comfortable during an operation. It is really powerful and amazing. “