Stormi Webster, 2, and Kulture Cephus, 1, are so cute that they cling to the epic Stormi World Birthday Bash

The best buddies of the time! The two toddlers seemed to be just as trendy as their mothers Kylie Jenner & Cardi B when they were romping around about Stormi’s birthday with a carnival theme!



Stormi Webster, 2 and Kulture Cephus, 1, take the cake for the sweetest picture at Stormi World 2.0. Kylie Jenner and Cardi B‘S daughters have been caught in second place in Stormi’s epic second birthday bash, and now we feel these two BFFs are forever! Stormi, chewing in the middle of the churro, stares intently at Kulture because the two seem weird as if they could have a critical dialogue. “CULTURE HAD FUN WITH #stormiworld @travisscott @kyliejenner, thank you,” Kultures father Offset labeled the candy photo.

Identical to their modern mothers, toddlers’ outfits haven’t disappointed! Stormi matched her makeup mogul mom in a bright pink high and pants that wore a comfortable pair of white sneakers (comfort is the key to a carnival at all times). Culture has given us some critical points in the meantime Coco Chanel Vibrations along with her tweed pink jacket and black grosgrain ribbon. She rocked a fairly cream-colored dress underneath and we couldn’t recover from her cute silver sneakers and double bun hairstyle.

Cardi’s teenage sister Hennessy AlmanzarThe 24 year old took her niece to the meeting and the couple seemed to be thrilled! The rapper “Bodak Yellow” showed some nice films by the aunt-niece duo, who enjoyed themselves with a carnival trip, an artificially created snow-covered forest and a ball pit. On one level, Kulture was completely in love with a princess who gave her a balloon that she later worked with. “Kulture make some wealthy buddies and consume all meals in #stormiworld. I feel so good, my child loved himself!”

Stormi’s second birthday was full of visitors like Hailey Baldwin, 23, and your entire KarJenner crew! Khloe Kardashiandaughter True ThompsonShe also seemed to be spending the best time of her life in a bouncy castle (with a Givenchy shirt, we could add), with her cousin Kardashian dream, 3! The fashionable bash was largely based on Stormi’s first birthday, which was impressed by her father Travis ScottIs the hugely profitable 2018 Astroworld album. The album was named after a SixFlags AstroWorld theme park in Travis’ hometown of Houston, Texas, which he had visited as a child.

Kylie teased her plans for Stormi World 2.Zero on Instagram in the past few weeks and shared a picture at a meeting with an exceptional casual planner Mindy Weiss, The Get Together guru provided further beautiful expertise, together with a princess, rides, tables with decadent meals and much more! Stormi’s favorite character Poppy also took a look, which, we are sure, meant for the toddler all night.