Advertisement

Stormi imitates Kylie Jenner and creates “Rise and Shine”. The dose of tenderness you wanted this Sunday.

In the past, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, their co-workers and their household gathered to celebrate Stormi’s birthday with an incredible and extravagant party.

The daughter of the youngest Kardashian gave us special moments in her young life, and at this event Stormi returned to interrupt the web again with her tenderness. Are you ready to watch this video?

Advertisement

A few months earlier, Kylie Jenner was inclined to post a video on her YouTube account in which she sang “Rise and Shine,” the tune she often wakes her daughter up with. This clip went viral and even caused Socialite to publish official merchandise articles in its meme.

Now it’s Stormis Flip to create her personal model of “Rise and Shine”. Through her Instagram account, Kylie shared a video where we can see her daughter holding a microphone in her little fingers as she greets a number of instances.

Check it out on Instagram

😩😍😍😍💗💗💗👼🏽👼🏽

A put up shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on February 8, 2020 at 7:58 p.m. PST

Jenner asked the little woman to sing one thing and laughingly ordered her to sing “Rise and Shine”. Stormi did not hesitate to obey her mother and followed in her footsteps by re-enacting this short melody in her personal approach.

Check it out on Instagram

Rise and shine sh # kyliejenner # kylie # kylieandstormi # kuwtk # riseandshine # risenshine # kyliejennerriseandshine # riseandshinekylie

A put up shared by ⓚⓎⓁⒾⓈⓉⒶⒼⓇⒶⓂ (@ kylies.shinee) on November 19, 2019 at 3:54 p.m. PST

The tenderness with which Stormi pronounced “Rise and Shine” melted many people’s hearts, so Kylie Jenner’s post was full of feedback on how cute her daughter is. Aww!