Stormi celebrated her birthday and we all envy her

The Get Together organizer: How much money do you have to spend?

Kylie: Sure

Stormi Webster turned 2 and her meeting left everyone open-mouthed.

The businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner shared on her social networks the majestic birthday of her firstborn Stormi, who celebrated her birthday on February 1st.

The celebration was known as “Stormi World”, a replica of a mechanical playground, the place that the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared with friends and households. The door to the meeting had an inflatable Stormi with an open mouth to greet your company.

Kylie has uploaded a number of films so that her followers can see what her daughter’s get-togethers look like, and it was clear to everyone that the businesswoman was not spared bills for the holidays. In “Stormi World”, a room dedicated to trolls and frozen films, there were completely different areas with completely different topics, with completely different actions.

Participants can also make their own stuffed animals using various methods that correspond to bears, ducklings or pandas. They can also make their cotton candy and take a soft toy shaped like Stormi’s face out of the machine. Until the celebration, there was!

The motto of the meeting was “Two in Higher than One”. Among the many were the singers Rosalía and Chrissy Teigen together with her husband John Legend and their daughter Luna.