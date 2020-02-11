Advertisement

Dozens of flood warnings remain throughout the UK as winter showers and strong winds hinder Storm Ciara’s recovery.

The schools were closed from the Scottish highlands to Cumbria, where more than 400 people ran out of water due to network damage.

The Met Office warned that there would be very little easing. Storm Dennis would expect strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday.

On a third day of travel problems, including the Queensferry crossing between Edinburgh and Fife, railroads and roads were closed. The £ 1.35bn bridge was closed on Tuesday due to falling ice – for the first time since it opened in 2017.

On Tuesday there were 57 flood warnings and 162 flood warnings across England. The Met Office also had weather warnings for wind, snow and ice from Scotland to the Midlands and Northern Ireland.

Clare Nasir, a Met Office meteorologist, said heavy storms and heavy rain at the weekend are likely due to Storm Dennis, the fourth storm since the season started in September.

In York, which has suffered repeated flooding in recent years, the Ouse River was measured at 4.35 meters on Tuesday – the highest level since the catastrophic floods of 2015 when it reached 5.2 meters.

On Monday, four hikers had to be rescued from near the Ben Nevis summit after being caught in blizzards without ice axes, crampons, or maps.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said: “Three of the boys were in sneakers. They were about 150 meters on steep ice in Coire Eoghainn, and if they slipped or went down, further consequences could be far more serious. “