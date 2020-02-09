Advertisement

Hurricane force winds have shaken the UK’s transport network, which has led to the cancellation of trains, flights and ferries, as well as warnings of power outages and fatalities from falling debris.

The arrival of the weather front known as Sturm-Ciara harbors not only heavy rain and wind speeds of more than 130 km / h, but also an increased risk of flooding.

Heathrow Airport said it had agreed with the airlines to “consolidate” the flight schedule to minimize the number of canceled flights.

Advertisement

Firefighters rescue a person from a car on a flooded street in Blackpool. Photo: South Shore Fire Station / PA

British Airways offered rebooking options for customers on domestic and European flights to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City, while Virgin Atlantic also published a list of canceled flights on its website.

At least 10 railway companies have warned that they are not allowed to travel, and almost 20 others have told passengers that delays may occur, as strong winds could damage electrical wiring and clogged train tracks with broken branches and other debris.

Railway companies that warned of travel included Gatwick Express, Great Northern, LNER, North, Southeast, South, Thameslink, Grand Central Hull, and TransPennine Express.

Body boarders ride the stormy waves in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire. Photo: Rebecca Naden / Reuters

By Sunday morning, the environmental agency had set up 96 flood warnings for England and Wales that require immediate action, and more than 150 flood warnings indicating that flooding is possible. In Scotland there were 59 flood warnings and 15 flood warnings.

Footage shared on social media showed severe flooding in the north of England, particularly the Yorkshire Dales. Flood sirens were triggered in the market town of Hebden Bridge, which suffered from flooding in the past.

On the streets, the Humber Bridge near Hull in Northern England was slowed down due to the strong winds and prohibited trucks and campers. High waves in the Irish Sea forced ferry companies to cancel several trips.

The Met Office had posted amber warnings for much of England and Wales on Sunday morning. It was said that the heaviest rain would rain everything on high earth. Up to 50-70 mm were widely expected, with 100 mm in some places.

A trampoline on the railway between Sevenoaks and Orpington. Photo: Network Rail Kent and Sussex / PA

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We accept property damage, flying debris, and this could result in injury to people as well as common things like power outages and interruptions.

“It is important to remember that the strong winds on Sunday will be very widespread, so there will be very strong winds across the UK, so the effects will be widespread.”

Events canceled due to weather conditions included a 10km run in London, which is expected to involve 25,000 runners, and horse racing in Exeter and Southwell.

The football failures included the meeting between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Women’s Super League.

In Ireland, the opening ceremony of Galway Year as European Capital of Culture, which is due to take place on Saturday evening, has been canceled due to bad weather affecting the west coast of Ireland.