This is amazing picture material from Scotland, where the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) currently provides 63 flood warnings and 15 flood warnings.

Strong wind and heavy rain have caused a recently renovated café in Hawick to collapse on the Scottish border. The Slitrig River has damaged the bottom of the building and the entire site has now fallen @LBC

February 9, 2020

Scottish Transport Minister Michael Matheson said: “The Met Office tells us that we are facing adverse weather for a long time. Storm Ciara brings strong winds and rain to most of Scotland this weekend. We are also told that we have to expect snow and strong winds on Mondays and Tuesdays in the morning, so that the trunk road network and other modes of transport may be significantly disrupted. “

The rescue workers were already busy and seem to have a busy evening ahead.

A driver was rescued after his car got stuck in deep flood in Blackpool. The rescue workers said they had spent a busy night responding to incidents. Three people were injured in Perth on Saturday evening after part of a pub roof collapsed.

Amanda Owen, a farmer and shepherd in Swaledale, one of the tallest and most remote mountain farms in England, has released recordings showing how a livestock trailer is carried away by a “flood of biblical proportions”.

The energy and power of this storm are unreal. The gusts of wind are exceptional and water flows.

I cannot believe that this has just happened. #Storm #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/4rWPv9JfMC

February 9, 2020

Pictures and footage shared by locals and others give an idea of ​​what is just the beginning of the problems caused by the flooding over the ramparts built in recent years.

This was the sound of sirens warned of flooding in the Hebden Bridge in the morning.

Oh no, sirens flood #HebdenBridge. I hope it doesn’t happen. What is the best way to help when people need it? @watermarkfund @Calderdale #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/5T82cjkiat

February 9, 2020

Since then we have spoken to the locals in Calder Valley who saw how cars were swept away and how flood control, which has been in the tens of millions since the major floods in the past four years, filled with water in Christmas 2015

“When we got up this morning, it apparently flooded from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., but within an hour or two, the river was about to break its banks and abandoned cars were swept away,” Ben Myers, a city writer, told me Who wrote about the effects of flooding.

“It is really pretty bad now and it looks like dozens of companies have to close here and in Hebden.” So much has been spent and so many promises have been made in the past, but it seems like there needs to be another rethink. “

A man checks his phone during floods on February 9, 2020 in Mytholmroyd, northern England, which covered streets and parking lots after the River Calder blew up its banks. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

This is the Guardian’s live blog coverage of the hurricane winds and rains that shook the UK transportation network and caused widespread flooding, which in some areas is classified as life-threatening.

Storm Ciara brings new misery to communities that have suffered particularly badly in the north of England in the past, such as the Calder Valley in Yorkshire.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Nidd at Pateley Bridge and Bewerley in North Yorkshire, which means that there is a risk to life.

There are currently 214 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected and immediate action is needed, and 177 warnings indicating that flooding is possible.

In heavy rain and winds of more than 110 km / h, the transport connection is also interrupted by multiple cancellations of flights, ferry crossings and train connections.