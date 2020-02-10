Storm Ciara helps British Airways achieve the fastest subsonic Atlantic flight ever

Advertisement

By: Bloomberg |

Updated: February 10, 2020, 9:33:11 am

LYME REGIS, ENGLAND, – FEBRUARY 9: Storm Ciara arrives with the waves hitting the Cobb on February 9, 2020 in Lyme Regis, United Kingdom. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

Written by Mathew Carr

Wind met most of Britain’s electricity needs when Storm Ciara roamed the country, cut power, cut transportation, and forced football games to be postponed.

Strong wind also helped shorten the flight time from North America to Europe. British Airways Flight 112 became the fastest subsonic passenger flight ever from New York to London at 4 hours and 56 minutes, according to Tracker FlightRadar24.

“We always take precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots used the conditions to get customers to London on time,” said Liza Ravenscroft, director of global media at BA. The flight is normally scheduled for 6 hours and 55 minutes.

According to data from the energy supplier Drax Group Ltd. made wind energy record a record 56% of demand from December 9, early Saturday morning when energy requirements were low, it said.

According to National Grid Plc, carbon-free electricity outperformed fossil fuel for a full year in the UK last year. The milestone was reached when the nation plans to shut down all coal-fired power plants by the middle of this decade and achieve zero net CO2 emissions by 2050.

Storm Ciara brought gusts of up to 80 mph to the UK along with rain and hail on Sunday. UK Foreign Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “It will still be restless and very windy in Britain, and it will be colder, with winter showers and ice as an additional hazard as we start the week.”

