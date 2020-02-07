Advertisement

Storm Ciara is expected to arrive in the UK this weekend and will hit coastal areas with wind speeds of up to 110 km / h.

The Met Office warned in some areas of travel interruptions and possible blackouts on Sunday.

Forecasters said the storm would bring restless and disruptive weather on Saturday evening and Sunday. Travelers can expect delays in bus and train connections and possible road closures.

Much of the UK is expected to have dry and sunny weather on Saturday. Temperatures in the South East and London are expected to reach 12 or 13 degrees when the sun shines, although the wind will pick up later.

Rain is expected in Northern Ireland and Scotland in the late afternoon as conditions become increasingly cloudy. “It’s the beginning of the first part of the emerging Ciara storm,” said Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge.

For the rest of the UK, the weather changes from Saturday evening to Sunday morning when Ciara arrives.

“It will be wet and windy across the UK on Sunday,” said Partridge. “The whole of the UK is covered with yellow wind warnings, which means gusts of 50 to 60 mph regardless of where you are and possibly up to 70 mph in coastal areas.”

There is an amber wind warning in Hampshire, Sussex, Surrey and Kent, where gusts of wind on the coast can reach speeds of 70 to 80 miles per hour.

The Met Office issued warnings across the UK on Monday and Tuesday, which can be expected with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Strong winds and heavy snowfall are likely to cause travel breaks in Scotland and Northern Ireland. In areas over 150 meters, 1 to 3 cm of snow can be expected, in areas over 300 meters with 5 to 10 cm.

“With 60 hours of wind, there will be stormy conditions in the new work week,” said Partridge. “Although Storm Ciara will clear the UK late Sunday, the troubled and troubled weather will continue into the new work week.”

Ciara is the third named storm of the 2019-20 winter season after Atiyah on December 8 and Brendan on January 13 and 14.