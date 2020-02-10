Storm brings wind and snow, but not much rain, to Southern California - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A cold winter storm from Canada brought snow to the San Gabriel Mountains and high winds in the mountains, along the coast, and in the valleys of LA County on Monday.

The lack of moisture storm is heading towards Baja California and should leave the region later on Monday, although the wind will hold another night, said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall, adding that it was on Sunday in the LA basin gave some showers.

Before Monday morning, the weather service issued a winter storm warning for the San Gabriel Mountains and Antelope Valley, which is said to be in effect by noon. It was said that 3 to 6 inches of snow would accumulate on northern slopes at wind speeds of 25 to 40 mph and 60 mph, with 70 mph possible.

A cold storm system brings strong northeast wind to the LA / VTA districts and snow to the mountains, mainly to San Gabriels.



Mountain High reported 4 to 6 inches of snow this morning!



East Pasadena is at 1.47 "and Burbank received 0.54".





“Plan on slippery roads,” said the NWS. “Very strong winds can cause extensive tree damage. Driving on many mountain roads could be affected, including Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. “

In the Antelope Valley, snow showers are expected in the foothills, where 1 to 3 inches can accumulate in northeast winds of 40 or 50 miles per hour.

Whoever wants to travel in the Antelope Valley should expect “slippery road conditions”, according to the NWS. “Gusty winds could bring down branches. Driving on some roads, including highways 14 and 138, may be impaired, particularly near the foothills. Drive slower and be careful when you’re on the go. “

A wind report is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday, along the coast of LA County, in the metropolis of Los Angeles, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Long Beach, the valleys of San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita as well as the recreation area of ​​Santa Monica Mountains and some valley areas of Ventura County, the NWS announced. According to the weather service, highways 23, 126, 101, 118 and 210 are hit by strong cross winds.

The wind blows at 20 to 35 mph and reaches a gust of 55 to 55 mph along the coast in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and in the Santa Monica Mountains, in Los Angeles and Los Angeles at San Gabriel Valley, according to the NWS.

In the interior of Orange County – including Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo – a wind policy applies that lasts until Monday midday with northeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and 50 to 50 Miles per hour applies. MPH gusts. It was also said to be in force on the coast, but was lifted there at 3:20 a.m. after the gusts lost strength.

“Harmful” gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour were also forecast in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley.

“Gusty winds blow around unsecured objects and make driving more difficult, especially for top-class vehicles,” says the NWS. “Tree branches could fall over and a few power outages could result. Be especially careful when driving, especially when operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. “

The NWS forecast partly cloudy skies and heights of 52 on Mount Wilson on Monday; 63 in Palmdale; 64 in Lancaster; 66 in Avalon; 67 in Santa Clarita; 70 in LAX and Burbank; 71 in Long Beach, Pasadena and San Gabriel; and 73 in downtown LA and Woodland Hills. The temperatures on Tuesday are roughly the same, albeit with a sunny sky, and remain at the same level until at least Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies were also forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 46 on Santiago Peak. 58 on the Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 64 at Fremont Canyon; 66 at Trabuco Canyon; 68 in Laguna Beach and San Clemente; 69 in Newport Beach, Yorba Linda and Mission Viejo; 71 in Fullerton and Anaheim; and 72 in Irvine. Temperatures will drop gradually by up to 5 degrees in some communities this week, but less in others.