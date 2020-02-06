Advertisement

Store Front impressed us with her debut single “Go For Broke” from 2018 and she impressed us again with the lead single of her upcoming task EP. The Brooklyn Quintet with the singer Amy Rose Spiegel and Peggy Wang plays a wonderfully shimmering post-punk variety, as shown for example by Tasks opening track “Rip The Price Off”. I like Brooklyn very much Vegan described the song when Store Front shared the lo-fi demo for the first time two years ago: “A bit like Everything But the Girl about Liz Phair from the 90s.”

Spiegel provides a context for her unobtrusive considerations about credit cards and jobs that just feel unreachable: “It’s about making private jokes about all the big concerns you’re trying to pursue, especially in cases where these problems arise things should feel serious. “Rip The Price Off” is about feeling that you have to be successful on the terms of others, which is both a bad joke and sometimes a fact. “

TRACK LIST:

01 “tear off the price”

02 “Fugirlzi”

03 “You gave me”

04 “I would”

05 “I love you as I say I do”

Task is 2/14. Store Front will play an EP release show in Elsewhere in Brooklyn with Cafuné and Riverwild on February 19. Tickets are available here.