Stop rubbing your nose at Brexit, says Michael Heseltine Boris Johnson | Current Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine and other politicians have accused Boris Johnson of rubbing the Remainer’s noses at their defeat to celebrate Brexit.

Advertisement

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism

The Tory peer, who campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU, told The Observer newspaper that the numerous celebrations could pose a risk of exacerbating national divisions when the sensitivity to leaving Europe was still high ,

“Brexit is the most controversial issue of modern times. Those of us who have struggled to remain genuinely in the interest of our country and future generations that we believe should affect the heart of Europe,” Lord Heseltine told the newspaper.

“I think it is unwise for the government to rub our noses by celebrating our defeat this hour and talking about the unification of the country.”

Government buildings in Whitehall will be illuminated in red, white, and blue on Friday night’s Brexit, while Parliament’s flags and Pall Mall will be decorated with British flags.

Downing Street is also scheduled to have a countdown clock light, and the government has announced the release of three million 50-pence coins marked “Peace, Prosperity, and Friendship with All Nations” to mark the event.

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey joined the criticism and said Johnson should use public money to unite the nation and not look forward to an expensive party.

And Westminster Scottish National Party chairman Ian Blackford told the newspaper that “leaving the biggest post-war peace project ever created” was “not something we should celebrate”.

Johnson insisted that it was time to “heal past divisions.”

“Regardless of how you voted in 2016, it is time to look confidently into the global, breakthrough country that we will be over the next decade and heal past divisions,” he said.

“I will do that on January 31st and I urge everyone in the UK to do the same.”

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. We believe that our voice is important – both in advocating the EU pro perspective and restoring the balance between the right extremes of much of the UK’s national press. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

Advertisement