The space sporks that villains and smugglers stole from Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo after Galaxy’s Edge debuted at Disneyland can now be purchased at the price of the Star Wars-themed restaurant.

Disneyland is now selling the $ 10.99 sporks at Docking Bay 7 to visitors who want to eat Endorian fried Tip-Yip, smoked Kaadu ribs or a Mustafarian lava roll with Star Wars-inspired utensils. Galactic credits will not be accepted. Cash or credit only.

The Galaxy’s Edge sporks come in a collector’s pouch with the words “Docking Bay 7 Ownership” in Aurebesh’s Star Wars language on the bag.

Docking Bay 7 sporks are among several new merchandise and foods recently introduced in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland officials said.

Disneyland had a problem with visitors to Galaxy’s Edge who stole anything without a price tag when the Star Wars site opened in May. Space pirates took off with Docking Bay 7 sporks, Oga’s canteen rolled menus, and color-coded flight crew cards for the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction.

Disneyland originally planned tubs filled with super cool Star Wars sporks in Docking Bay 7 when Galaxy’s Edge first opened. After an eruption of thefts, the sporks were then distributed by employees at the front counter. In no time, more traditional metal and plastic forks replaced the sporks in the counter restaurant.

Many five-finger items found their way to cyberspace and eventually appeared on the aftermarket.

EBay sellers are still asking up to $ 250 for futuristic-looking metal spoon forks with angled teeth that were stolen from Docking Bay 7. Some resellers are already branding new sporks for $ 10.99 with the pouch collectible almost six times, offering free delivery to those who want to spend $ 60 for the Galaxy’s Edge souvenir.

