Steyer, Bloomberg, Sussman & Eychaner donated $ 63,970,900 to the Liberals and overshadowed the 39 most conservative donors

Advertisement

Liberal Business The Guardian reported on February 10 that conservative donor Sheldon Adelson is said to be ready to spend $ 100 million to support President Donald Trump and Republican candidates this fall.

The outlet used its reporting (citing “three Republican fundraisers familiar with Adelson’s original plans”) to later claim that “the president’s advertising for the Adelsons contradicts his claims in 2016 when Trump wore a populist cloak put on and promised to drain the swamp “a lot of money and lobbying. “

According to Open Secrets, Adelson is 43rd at this point in terms of contributions to external spending groups. Indeed, recent data show that the four largest liberal donors together outshine the 39 largest donors for conservative external spending groups.

Advertisement

Why does The Guardian focus in his play on money that is said to have been promised while ignoring millions that have already been spent?

Liberal billionaires Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg, Donald Sussman and Fred Eychaner jointly donated $ 63,970,900 to liberal external spending groups to improve the Democrats’ chances of election in 2020. The 39 largest donors to conservative external spending groups contributed $ 63,868,309. The 39 conservative donors still lost $ 102,591 to Steyer, Bloomberg, Sussman and Eychaner.

Steyer, a presidential candidate of the Democrats of 2020 and described by the media as a “patrician populist”, was able to beat every top donor listed by Open Secrets in this cycle. The billionaire contributed a whopping $ 28,321,990 between Need to Impeach and NextGen Climate Action, two left-wing groups he founded, the first of which he used to get Congress to file charges against Trump.

The liberal Bloomberg News billionaire owner, Michael Bloomberg, donated $ 15,059,000 to external spending groups this cycle, aside from the over $ 200 million he had put into his personal presidential campaign.

The Independence USA PAC beneficiary was founded in 2012 by Bloomberg to support candidates who are involved in weapons control and the destruction of the coal industry. Another Bloomberg beneficiary, House Majority PAC, is helping Democrats maintain majority control in the House of Representatives. Bloomberg also donated $ 5 million to Fair Fight PAC, a left-wing group founded by failed Georgian governor candidate Stacey Abrams.

Liberal billionaire Donald Sussman contributed $ 12,590,000, spread across several left groups in this cycle. These groups included the Senate majority PAC, which helps Democrats gain control of the Senate, the League of Conservation Voters environmental group, and the Super PAC Priorities USA Action, whose 501 (c) (4) representative organization Priorities USA last year An advertising campaign was launched this year to local news into the propaganda of the Democratic Party.

Hillary Clinton’s supporter Fred Eychaner each donated $ 4,000,000 to the left majority of the House of Representatives and the majority of the Senate. Eychaner is the chairman of Newsweb Corp., which, according to the Los Angeles Times, “has radio stations and a print shop that publishes alternative newspapers, college newspapers and ethnic newspapers”. “He (Eychaner) was one of the most important donors for democratic campaigns, gay rights groups and art organizations in the country.”