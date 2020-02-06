Steve Torrence's absence speaks of NHRA Winternationals - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

POMONA >> Steve Torrence, the two-time national champion in the NHRA Top Fuel class, will not take part in the 60th annual winter nationals that started racing in Sportsman and other lower classes at the Auto Club Speedway in Pomona on Thursday.

Pro qualifying starts on Friday in the Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock divisions.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Torrence said, “Due to past circumstances beyond our control, it is in Torrence Racing’s best interest not to attend the season opener this weekend in Pomona, California. We cannot give our fans enough for their continued support and understanding thank you at this time. “

Speculation about what was behind the sudden decision was rife on Thursday.

Torrence’s health is a problem. In 2000, at the age of 17, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that often occurs in young men. In 2016, he suffered a heart attack, which was believed to be the result of radiation he received 16 years ago.

There is also the situation in Pomona in November at the NHRA final before Torrence won his second title in a row by making it to the semi-finals of the Sunday elimination final. After Torrence defeated Cameron Ferre in the first round, Torrence complained about Fare’s preparation tactic, words were exchanged, and Torrence hit Ferre in the face. The incident attracted the crowd.

Torrence, fined $ 25,000 and instructed to undergo anger management training, said: “The whole place here hates me. I’m probably the most hated champion ever. “

Finances are unlikely to have anything to do with Torrence’s decision to bypass the Winternationals. His car and his father Billy’s Top Fuel Dragster are sponsored by the Torrence family company Capco Contractors, a successful Texas-based oil and pipeline company that employs 350 people. Billy, also a newcomer to Winternational, runs the company part-time. His wife and Steve’s mother Kay take care of the business, and Steve is a high-level employee whose working week is Monday through Thursday during the racing season.

At least for this week Steve is now free to work full time. His racing status beyond this week is unknown. The next NHRA station is in a Phoenix suburb in two weeks.

The NHRA said in a statement: “It is unfortunate that the Capco teams will not take part in the 2020 Winter Nationals. All NHRA teams can decide whether or not to participate in a particular event. We are happy that everyone who comes to us is starting the season at the 60th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. We are focused on creating a great experience for everyone in Pomona this week. “

The eight-time national winner Tony Schumacher, who was out of action throughout the 2019 season due to sponsorship problems, is also missing in the top fuel field of the winter nationals.

Autoweek’s Susan Wade quoted eight-time national champion Schumacher and said: “If I were going to race – and I plan to be back soon – I would want him (Torrence) there. I’ve always said that the best victories were against the toughest people. I want him there because he’s the champion. You want to go out there and defeat the champion. “

Wade also noted what Scott Palmer, who regularly visits Top Fuel’s Winter Nationals, wrote on social media: “I’m not sure everyone knows how much the Capco team and the Torrence family do help smaller teams. The Torrence family and the Torrence team personally wired and equipped our new car. “

Also missing in the top fuel field is Mike Salinas, who missed three races last season and qualified for the championship countdown as fifth. Salinas announced last weekend that business commitments will keep him from the first four events this year.

However, the Winter International’s top fuel field remains solid.

It is led by Doug Kalitta, the winner of the Winter Nationals in the past two years, who came second behind Steve Torrence in the 2019 national ranking. His toughest competition could come from Kalitta Motorsports teammate Shawn Langdon from Mira Loma, who won the Winternationals Top Fuel titles in 2013 and 2015. Kalitta and Langdon both drive Toyota Dragsters. Others in the top fuel arena include Antron Brown, Clay Millican, Terry McMillen and Leah Pruett, who defeated Kallita in the 2017 Winter Nationals final when she became known as Leah Pritchett.

The Funny Car division is led by defending champion Robert Hight, who won his fifth Winter Nationals title last year and also won the national season title.

Hight is challenged in their comeback event after a two-year hiatus by Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, the legendary John Force, the 2018 federal champion, J.R. Todd, and Alexis DeJoria. Force, who turns 71 in May, is a 16-time national funny car champion.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders returns to defend her title.

The races will continue on Friday at 8:30 a.m. Two pro qualification rounds in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Motorcycle divisions take place around 12:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Pro qualifying on Saturday begins at 1:00 p.m. planned with a second round for 3:30.

The two days of the pro qualifying rounds determine the starting dates for the four elimination rounds on Sunday in the four divisions that start at 11:00 a.m. The center will be open to fans on this day at 9:00 a.m.

The television broadcast will be broadcast on the Fox Sports 1 cable network at 3 p.m. Friday and 4pm Saturday. Sunday reporting begins at 2:00 p.m.