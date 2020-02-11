STEVE ORLANDO and TOM TAYLOR go swimming in AQUAMAN GIANT # 3

Advertisement

Photo credit: Emanuela Lupacchino (DC)

DC revealed the content of March 11th Aquaman giant # 3,

The author of Wonder Woman, Steve Orlando, works with the artists V Ken Marion and Sandu Florea on the main story entitled “Tempest”.

“Aquaman and Tempest are running to stop an angry monster who has escaped his magical grave under the city of New York,” DC says of their 16-page story.

This is followed by an 8-page story by writer Tom Taylor and artist Pop Mhan, in which Aquaman and Mera work together to prevent Lex Luthor from drilling into the seabed.

This 100-page giant will also reprint the following stories: “Throne of Atlantis Chapter 2” by Aquaman # 15 (2013); “The enemy of my enemy” from Mera: Queen of Atlantis # 3 (2017); and “Blood of the Manta Chapter 1 by Teen Titans # 9 (2018).