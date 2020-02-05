Steve Mills in New York, Houston makes a deal

Advertisement

ROCKETS HEADLINE DEAL: The Houston Rockets agreed an important trade yesterday evening involving a total of 12 players and four teams. If the deal turns out as agreed, it will be the third largest trade based on number of players and the largest since 2005/06 when Heat acquired Antoine Walker, James Posey and Jason Williams.

The trade, as agreed on Tuesday evening, is structured as follows:

Atlanta gets: Clint Capela, Nenê

Denver gets: Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Keita Bates-Diop and Gerald Green, the first choice in Houston

Houston gets: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, Atlanta 2nd round

Minnesota gets: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt and Nets 2020 (lottery protected)

Advertisement

Atlanta acquires the center they have so much in demand, Denver acquires some decent bank pieces and a major draft asset, Houston receives an elite 3D wing and a serviceable backup Big Man with playoff experience, and the Wolves receive Draft capital and solid young role players.

MILLS OUT IN NEW YORK: After five unsuccessful years as the Knicks team president, Steve Mills was surprisingly fired yesterday, just a few days before close of trading in 2020. Instead of getting rid of him in the off-season after the team was unable to land a representative without a marquee, although there was a lot Cap Space and a big market there, New York is waiting so far to make such a big change at the top of its front office that Knicks is so much,

New York’s front office is currently headed by General Manager Scott Perry, Mills’ right-hander for the past three years, but the Knicks have higher hopes of who could run the basketball business. Her main goal remains Masai Ujiri, the president of the Raptors team. However, New York would have to send out up to two first-round drafts per report, which the Knicks may be reluctant to agree to. In addition to Ujiri, the Knicks could allegedly follow the Warriors / Lakers model and hire a well-known agent, although this would be a good deal more risky than Ujiri.

💼 Below is a ranking of the best NBA agents based on customer income.

LATEST TRADE PROGRAM: Trade rumors have been piling up over the past week, so let’s get started. (For a closer look at every single reliable piece of boat in the past few days, please see our full page of trade rumors.)

D’Angelo Russell’s smoke will not go away, but the latest reports suggest that the talks between Golden State and Minnesota have fallen apart. We’ll see if that changes today or tomorrow.

It looks like Kevin Love is staying in Cleveland, as many have speculated before, since his contract is an albatross and the Cavs don’t want to be forced to give up an asset to move their former all-star giant.

The Knicks explored a deal with Kyle Kuzma. It’s almost as if New York has forgotten that they signed four Power Forwards last summer and feel like they need more.

On the other hand, one of these strikers, Marcus Morris, is now on the block after Mills’ release. He will have no lack of suitors among the contenders.

Tristan Thompson wants to get out of Cleveland, a counterpart to earlier that he might have been interested in expanding with the Cavs.

THE WORD TO RUSSELL: We spoke to various league leaders to find out what they thought was D’Angelo Russell’s commercial value and where they believed it could end if it was traded.

ALL-STAR SNUB: Bradley Beal has the highest score of all all-star stubs with 29.2. The high pace of the modern NBA may have something to do with it, but it’s still crazy.

COMING FESTIVITIES: The NBA announced the respective fields for the upcoming challenge, dunk contest and three-point shootout, and there are some pretty fun first challengers. The league also made changes to some formats of these competitions, which should make them even more exciting.

MORE AWARDS: LeBron James surprisingly beat Damian Lillard as Player of the Month from the West (the first Laker to win the award since Kobe), while Giannis won the award in the East.

FOR A BIG CAUSE: The scorecard of the evening, in which Kobe Bryant lost 81 points, which the fallen legend himself signed, will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to the families of the accident victims.

TWO IMPORTANT ROLES: Hornet’s head coach James Borrego does his best to keep the balance between an NBA head coach and a father, and he does a great job.

WHAT A JOURNEY: Find out how Kenny Atkinson got to his whereabouts in the Athletic information. On the trip, he is also used as an assistant coach in France before reaching the NBA.

PAY QUIZ: WHO IS THIS NBA PLAYER? 🤔

Click here for the answer.

Feel super free to share this newsletter with your friends. Subscribe here.