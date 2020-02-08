Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori was arrested in an accident

Advertisement

Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey was arrested over the weekend for an accident.

The Beverly Hills Police Division informed us on Monday that Lori was arrested at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday. PT after crashing her limousine directly into a parked car.

There was no one in the parked car and the officials had no idea that Lori was driving under the affect. No accidents were reported.

Lori was issued offense quotes for success and run and delay, hinder or oppose an officer. Sgt. Tony Adams stated that she was not “immediately cooperative” and moved a “short distance” from the location where the accident occurred.

Elisabeth Albanese added that she was given these quotes “due to the truth that Harvey has left the scene of the collision without offering her information or contacting the police as required by law”.

Lori is expected again in the courtroom on January 21, 2020.

The incident is said to have occurred on the 200 block of Moreno Drive. The previous Sunday, she was seen having dinner with a buddy in the Nobu restaurant.

Lori Harvey at NobuAmaya Colon / Instagram

Pal Amaya Colon shared a photo of Lori on her Instagram stories titled “Nobu Date with my [Honey Emoji]”.

Representatives from Lori have not returned any requests for comment. Steve’s representative refused to notice anything.

In accordance with E! Information, Lori recently broke off the rumor about boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

An offer reported the information center on Friday: “He and Lori had a good contact, but Diddy is still therapeutic and specializes in himself.”

In July, Lori and Diddy noticed how they were wearing matching outfits, which sparked rumors that the couple had been a couple.

Lori was previously associated with Diddy’s 25-year-old son Justin Combs.