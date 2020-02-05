Stephen Colbert takes Trump's 'madness' SOTU speech: Nancy 'tore a new one' - SEE

Advertisement

Stephen Colbert summed up Donald Trump’s boastful speech about the state of the Union in a live monologue after the lying spectacle.

Colbert said, “Before the speech even started, Trump cast a shadow: he wouldn’t shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand. You know what? Ms. Spokeswoman, next time don’t offer him your hand, just a finger.”

Colbert also noted that Trump announced a promise that anyone, especially those in rural areas, would have access to high-speed Internet: “To which Iowa replied,” That would have been practical yesterday. “

“(Trump) invented a lot of things, for example saying that he tried to protect existing conditions,” added Colbert. “I think he thinks our condition is an amnesia that he tried to break protection from pre-existing conditions, but he also came across one of his favorite lies: socialists pick you up.”

According to a clip by Trump claiming that “132 lawmakers have approved the legislation to enforce a socialist takeover of our healthcare system and wipe out the private health plans of 180 million very happy Americans,” said Colbert, “You just have the only clapping of. .. belongs to the only person in America who likes their health insurance. “

“Stankuary” pic.twitter.com/5zfCDTohKd

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), February 5, 2020

Colbert also mocked Trump’s flub of the word “sanctuary” and mimicked the president: “Yes, a stankuar. For Smellegals, a decision that was very, very unpopular.”

Finally, Colbert noted Nancy Pelosi’s last statement to Trump: “She opened a new one for him.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M22BGRnD1MA (/ embed)