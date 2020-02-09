Stephen Colbert Cartoon ridicules founding fathers for 'manipulated' system

Advertisement

Leftists are fooling themselves and they hate America’s founding fathers. This was repeated in the wake of Stephen Colbert’s unobservable Showtime cartoon Our Cartoon President (Colbert is not an original with titles) this week. The first two episodes of this season jumped on the impeachment plan and dreamed of a collapse of the American economy.

Later in the week, “Election Security,” on February 9, the show continued to process Russian madness and berated the founding fathers as inherently corrupt men who created a rigged system.

The show started off promisingly with the recognition of the fiasco of the Iowa caucus. It opened with Democratic presidential candidates who discussed the Iowa results. Bernie Sanders said, “Whoa, whoa! You manipulated this thing against me. What a shock.” But the show soon went over to the usual leftist conspiracy theories about Trump working with Russia to win 2016 and cheat again to win 2020.

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547216" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547216 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

Anderson Cooper: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have vowed to pass a law that increases election security

beyond the single download of Norton Antivirus, which is shared by all 50 states.

Donald Trump: Go, Russia, Go! Children, I think this choice is in your pocket.

Eric: I hope so. If you lose and go to jail, who will take care of me and my wife and children?

Don Jr .: Are you high dad? Your poll values ​​eat ass. If you don’t cheat for long, the 2016 celebration will never catch your ears again.

Donald Trump: Ah, the only thing that was better than the cheers was the tears. Everyone was watching Fox News, but I was tied to the other guys. That was the real victory: seeing all these people fall apart at all seams to underestimate my dicaprio-like charisma. I don’t have to cheat. I only respond to my top marks for what to say and do.

The truth is that Donald Trump’s polls are actually high at the moment. Even CNN had to admit that he had recently received some of the best poll news from his presidency. Only someone living in a bubble could believe the idea that he would have to cheat in 2020 because of bad polls.

Donald Trump Jr. later advised his father to rely on “the foreigners”.

“It’s just that I’ve already been charged with my perfect conversation with Ukraine,” Trump replies.

“Then they would never have believed that you could be so stupid again when it came to collusion. Prove that you were so stupid, Dad. If it gets difficult, you can always call the Russian lawyer I tried with To make arrangements, “he says Donald Jr.

“Okay, Don. I will speak to the Russians again and make sure this choice is as unsafe as Chris Christie at a pool party!” Trump concludes.

The way in which liberals and democrats tried to convince the world that the 2016 elections were “stolen” by the Russians was one of the most twisted attempts to undermine the republic in my life. Leftists will never accept their loss and could drive the Russian joke for generations. It is pitiful.

While this subplot was in effect, Senator Mitch McConnell tried to draft a law that clearly aimed to steal the elections, but Trump felt bad because the fraud was too transparent. He speaks to a statue of George Washington. The subsequent dialogue is one of the most offensive moments on the show.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547217" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547217 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

George Washington: Donald. Dooonald!

Donald Trump: George Washington? You were an American political leader, statesman and founding father.

George Washington: I know you read from Wikipedia.

Donald Trump: I think you’re angry that I deny millions of Democrats the right to vote.

George Washington: On the contrary, we founded this country with the intention of not restricting voter turnout to more than could fit in a single barn. I was called to the presidency by a voter consisting of two dozen landowners and an allegedly libidinal dissident named Ben Franklin.

Donald Trump: Our Ben Franklin is called Alan Dershowitz.

George Washington: But we covered up this imbalance of power by weaving a large set of rules into our constitution that tricked the common man into believing that everything was fair. This carpet is torn apart by Sir McConnell’s bill.

Donald Trump: But if I don’t sign this bill, I’ll lose.

George Washington: Sign bill and your victory will be hollow. Don’t sign and risk losing if you don’t try to win the American way: search the Constitution for ways to get as few non-whites as possible. It’s your decision.

Is it that the left really sees our nation? Is it just a country founded by “libidinal” dissenters who tried to limit the votes? Don’t you know the history and the extraordinary nature of the American experiment in the eighteenth century? Instead, leftists see the American way as nothing more than an attempt to “let as few non-whites as possible vote”.

In the end, Trump comes up with a new bill in a more euphemistic language that restricts the right to vote. Trump proudly says to his sons, “The founding fathers are big boys. They managed to get people like us under the spell, that elections weren’t against them.”

Never forget: Leftists hate our country, its founders and its founding documents. And they rewrite history and interpret it in a way that teaches others to hate the United States as much as they do. If they lose in 2020, they will do everything they can to convince the world that everything has been manipulated and not the obvious failure of their own party and their lousy candidate.