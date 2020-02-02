Stephanie Pratt won't be in The Hills season 2: new beginnings, she says

Advertisement

Stephanie Pratt’s new beginning comes to an early end. The news star says she hasn’t received a return for the just-ordered second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, a sequel to The Hills that organically reunited with former friends (and enemies).

Pratt posted a longer article on Instagram on Tuesday about her points with the Solid, along with “Evil” Spencer and Heidi Pratt, in addition to “loopy” Audrina Patridge. She referred to Justin Bobby as her “rock” throughout the first season nightmare, stating that they were in no way connected regardless of Joey’s insistence. When a fan asked if Pratt would return in season two, she just replied, “No.”

Tensions have grown between Pratt and Patridge throughout the season, culminating in this week’s brutal showdown at dinner in Las Vegas. A very uncomfortable trade between the two ended up with Patridge saying, “Right, you’re a real bitch too.”

In addition to the people listed above, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton also starred in The Hills: New Beginnings.

TVLine asked MTV for a comment. In the meantime, what ideas do you have for a Stephanie Pratt-less Hills: New Starting? Write a comment along with your answer to your possible departure.