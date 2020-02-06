Steph & Ayesha Curry's son Canon, 1, caught sneaking in the pantry to steal Starburst - cute photo

Advertisement

How cheeky! Steph and Ayesha Curry’s gracious son Canon was caught red-handed when he sneaked into the pantry to fill his palms with something sweet.

We will refer entirely to a one year old Canon curry, who sneaked into the pantry to steal Starburst – the pink taste is just so good! Proud mother Ayesha curryThe 30-year-old went on Instagram on February 5 to share a nice snapshot of the toddler that was caught red-handed with a huge pile of starburst candy. “Oh, I say it. CUT IN THE PANTRY … look at the small responsible face. It has wrapped us around the fingers for the better”, Ayesha signed the picture with a funny crying face, Emoji. The tiny boy seemed to be identical to his father. Stephen Curry, 31, when he wears a completely black ensemble together with a sweater, pants and small boots.

Property Brothers star Drew ScottThe 41-year-old commented on the picture of the mother of three children and wrote: “That’s me with Starburst”, together with the purple coronary heart and the snorting face emojis. We really feel you, Drew! Canon, the youngest son of the six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Most Worthwhile Participant, wore his hair in beautiful braids when he stood out from the digital camera with a “responsible face,” as his mother would say! It’s been just a few days since Ayesha shared a candy video with her 7.1 million Instagram followers, which streams over Canon’s “good-looking” braids. Steph Curry’s mini-I was seen eating pizza in his excessive chair when his mother said, “Look at your braids! You look so good, say cheese!” The teenager replied “cheese” with a sip of pizza. Too sweet! “What are you consuming?” She asked, to which he replied: “Pizza!”. Canon wore the cutest purple and black plaid flannel shirt and appeared with his big blue eyes on the digital camera. However, it is clear that he focused more on his pizza than on his mother’s Instagram video.

Ayesha labeled the candy change with the solar emoji “Just a little bit of sunshine” and wrote: “Aunt Mini braided his hair while he was watching Paw Patrol.” Her well-known pals had quickly taken care of how pretty her youngest son appeared together with his braided hair. Jessica AlbaThe 38-year-old wrote: “So good looking” while Fairly Little Liars is the main character Shay Mitchell ♥, 32, commented: “Sooooo cute !!!!” with the purple coronary heart emoji. The movie star chef’s followers had also crept in quickly. A famous follower seemed to be “a little bit of Steph Curry” while another commented, “What a handsome little guy.”

It is clear that Ayesha loves the latest addition to her upcoming household – which is now a celebration of 5 years. She also shares two daughters with her eight-year-old husband: Riley, 7 and Ryan, 4. The household likes to dress in matching outfits, and lately the curry clan has been wearing personalized Christmas tree pajamas while little Canon celebrated its second Christmas with the household! The toddler will be two years old in July 2020 and we will not wait to see more pictures as it continues to rise before our eyes.