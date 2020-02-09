Advertisement

Kolkata: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that gasoline and petroleum products are already subject to goods and services tax (GST) and states must decide when to tax gasoline and petroleum products under the GST.

“Whenever the states are ready to introduce oil under the GST, no further change will be necessary. It is now up to the states and the GST Council to make a call if they wish,” said the finance minister Sitharaman said at a press conference here.

She also said that oil products had been placed under the GST regime due to the late finance minister Arun Jaitley’s foresight.

“Already when the GST was introduced and introduced, there was a lot of discussion about gasoline and petroleum products. At that time my predecessor, the late Arun Jaitleyji, set up a provision. The change also included the provision for petroleum products with a zero rating in the GST. ” ,” She said.

“Petroleum as an article product was included without tax. When the GST Council answers a call, a tariff is set and the tariff is added,” she added.

Treasury Secretary Sitharaman said this while addressing industry leaders as part of a budgetary interaction organized by the Treasury Department in Calcutta. Similar interactions also took place in Mumbai and Chennai.

