New Delhi: The energy sector in India could be in worse shape than previously thought, as the center encounters cases where states are unable to pay hard-to-pay distribution utilities for free electricity delivered to farms and consumers without metering consumption will, even though the states claim to have made substantial payments.

Free electricity for farmers and other such subsidies have burdened electricity distribution companies (discoms) and generators in India, where average technical and economic losses are among the highest in the world at 21.4%.

Even if the high subsidy costs provide governments with little money for welfare programs, they are hesitant to end the free electricity supply and fear a political backlash.

Since the electricity supply to the agricultural sector is not measured, most utilities write off losses from transmission and distribution as agricultural consumption.

According to government documents examined by Mint, “96.4% of the subsidies have been reported as received. However, the grant was found to be underpaid due to insufficient compensation for unmeasured / agricultural consumers. “

The Electricity Act of 2003 states that the subsidy reported for a consumer or a consumer class must be paid in advance by the state government to the distribution licensee. However, this was not practiced by the state administrations. Since electricity is on the list of simultaneous electricity producers, it is up to the states to guarantee consumers high-quality, reliable and affordable electricity.

Discoms have been the weakest link in the electricity value chain to date. The poor balance of payments of state discoms not only affected electricity producers, but also contributed to the stress in the banking sector.

“There is enormous pressure on the Indian energy sector, which is burdening the economy,” said a senior government official of the Union, anonymity.

To ensure financial discipline, the central government is demanding that state electricity regulators periodically revise electricity tariffs and discontinue the creation of regulatory assets that have risen to £ 1.5 trillion. A regulatory asset arises when the supervisory authority accepts certain expenses but does not take them into account when setting the tariff. These expenses will have to be adjusted in the future tariff and are now accounted for as regulatory assets.

“Some states have not even raised tariffs to the level of normal inflation, which means that tariffs do not reflect actual costs,” says one of the documents that Mint reviewed.

The central government also plans to revise the way the electricity sector is funded and subsidies provided. This includes a proposed direct disbursement of electricity distribution subsidies to consumers and farmers using their unique identity numbers.

A spokesman for the Department of Energy didn’t respond to requests on Wednesday evening.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on the states and territories of the Union to replace traditional electricity meters with prepaid smart meters in three years to reduce distribution losses.

India’s planned distribution reform scheme, provisionally called Atal Distribution System Improvement Yojana, aims to reduce electricity losses to below 12%. The £ 2.86 trillion program in progress is designed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and can include privatization of state-owned discoms, as well as multiple supply, network and distribution franchisees.

To alleviate an impending crisis, the center is also considering an initiative to enable defaulting governments to pay their outstanding fees through a dozen monthly installments, Mint reported on January 28.

The departments of the state government had the lion’s share of the total fees of £ 73,122 at the end of November. The move goes hand in hand with the Treasury’s proposals to refuse to allow defaulting states to borrow electricity equivalent to losses that are not funded by their respective governments.

To ensure that states make their payments to electricity producers in a timely manner, the central government has already obliged the distribution companies to offer letters of credit as part of the payment security mechanisms in electricity purchase agreements. While states have offered LCs, their old arrears have not been caught up.

