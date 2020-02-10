Stars support ABS-CBN as Calida files Quo Warranto petition

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – After Attorney General Jose Calida filed a Quo Warranto petition against media giant ABS-CBN on Monday, February 10, the list of his celebrities was posted on social media to demonstrate their support.

Angel Locsin wrote on Instagram: “We prayed that the law to protect jobs, freedom of the press, justice and improvement of the Filipino population would be applied.”

Bea Alonzo simply wrote “Kapamilya”.

Coco Martin, who was one of the actors who signed a letter and asked Congress to start the franchise, wrote: “Mahabang taon na napatunayan ng ABS CBN na kahit ano man ang dumating na pagsuboksa ating bansa lagi sila nandyan para tumulongsa ating bayan! !! “(ABS-CBN has proven for many years that they help our compatriots, no matter what challenges our country may face.)

Bianca Gonzalez-Intal wrote: “Kapamilya in the service of the Filipinos.”

Other actors who showed support were Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Gerald Anderson, Joshua Garcia, Karla Estrada, JM de Guzman, Agot Isidro, Amy Pérez, Jolina Magdangal and John Prats.

Vice Ganda also expressed his support via Twitter.

You can buy your Pilipin Pilipinas in ABS-CBN packaging. #NoToABSCBNShutDown

– Jose Marie Viceral (@vicegandako), February 10, 2020

Last January Lea Salonga and Anne Curtis were among the stars who signed a petition to renew the ABS-CBN license agreement. Liza Soberano and Sharon Cuneta previously said they hope President Rodrigo Duterte will reconsider his decision not to renew the franchise.

Calida accused ABS-CBN of some form of foreign ownership citing the network’s Filipino Depositary Receipts (PDRs).

He also accused the network of “extremely abusive practices, a few of which will benefit millions of its loyal subscribers”.

The Quo Warranto petition comes after President Rodrigo Duterte has made several threats in the past that he promised to block renewal of the network’s franchise. The franchise expires at the end of March.

In the Philippines, broadcasters such as radio and television broadcasters are required to obtain a concession from Congress under Republic Act 3846.

The franchise law must be approved by the House of Representatives before it is passed on to the Senate. A version of the law approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate still requires the approval of the President. – Rappler.com