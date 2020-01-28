Starling Marte Trade Analysis: Diamondbacks Increase Offense; Pirates improve farm

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks continued an aggressive offseason by buying outfielder Starling Marte in a deal with the pirates on Monday. They sent two prospects to Pittsburgh and money from the international signing bonus pool to finalize the deal.

Arizona is a rare team that tries to stay competitive while expanding the promise of its farm system. The organization has been successful on both sides since the middle of the 2019 campaign. In the off-season, the Diamondbacks had signed left-handed Madison Bumgarner.

Meanwhile, the pirates are only trying to break free from the wreckage of a season with 93 losses – a task that was hampered by the delivery of top candidates Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow to the Rays in 2018.

Here’s a closer look at what the Marte trade means for the Diamondbacks, Pirates, and the rest of the MLB:

What is the Starling Marte contract like?

Marte owes $ 11.5 million this year and has a club option of $ 12.5 million for 2021, which means a strong debut campaign in Arizona would likely keep him going for another summer in the desert.

What are the properties of Starling Marte Arizona?

Since joining the league in 2012, Marte has been one of the most solid outfielders in baseball. In the first four years of its existence, he no longer put elite production in the glory of an above-average batsman who threatens the basic paths. Last season, Marte cut .295 / .342 / .503 with 23 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

The Diamondbacks didn’t need local help after adding Kole Calhoun this winter, but Marte gives them a deeper group after Adam Jones and Jarrod Dyson leave. If you were happy with the veteran presence Jones gave you last year, you should be excited about the steady performance that Marte is offering.

The Arizona lineup planned for 2020 now includes six Batters who achieved an OPS + of over 100 last season.

What does trading mean for other Diamondbacks Outfielder?

Since Arizona had already eliminated Jones and Dyson, Starling Marte was able to enter the field. Ketel Marte is likely to spend more time in second base moving forward and sometimes playing midfield, which will twist Calhoun out of order when the team encounters lefties.

Jake Lamb could also change his playing time. He was only a corner player in his MLB career, and a more frequent start of Ketel Marte in the infield could lead to an already restricted role. Lamb scored 30 home runs in 2017 but has been involved in injuries since then.

It is worth noting that the NL reportedly could adopt a designated batsman in 2021, which would make excessive offensive talent a bonus for the Diamondbacks.

How good are the prospects for the pirates?

Pittsburgh received 19-year-old pitcher Brennan Malone and 19-year-old shortstop Liover Peguero in return for Marte. Malone was ranked 33rd overall in the 2019 MLB draft, while Peguero was an international signing from the Dominican Republic.

Malone and Peguero remain early in their development. Malone only threw eight pro innings in his career. Peguero received 84 at-bats over the rookie ball. But they are still considered potential high-level players in the distant future. Pirates try to store this property while immersing themselves in a reconstruction.

Why did the Diamondbacks exchange perspectives as they build for the future?

Arizona had a plethora of choices in last year’s draft, and it gained additional prospects in blockbuster trading between the mid-season Zack Greinke and the Astros. So this trade does not change the overall perspective of an improved farm system, but it does strengthen a major league squad vying for a wildcard spot.

Does the Starling Marte Deal change the picture of the NL playoffs?

31-year-old Marte is no longer the type of player who single-handedly changes a team’s fortunes. For an Arizona group that won 85 games in 2019, it could be an important ingredient in a potential 90-win campaign and wildcard.

The Diamondbacks have strong competition for one of these places after the season: Cincinnati and San Diego are on the uptrend, and there are at least three legitimate competitors in NL-East. Because of this deal, they still seem to wholeheartedly believe in their chances of making it through October.

