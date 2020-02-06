Starbucks' happy hour on February 6 is a real bargain

Advertisement

Happy hour is coming again and Starbucks’ February 6 happy hour offer is known. Grab a friend and get a free drink before the deal ends, because you can get a buy-one-get-one deal for your favorite drinks. And yes, this includes some of the chain’s newest milk-free sips.

Starbucks regulars know the exercise – on selected Thursdays, Starbucks offers a happy hour offer that you can redeem with the Starbucks app. If you’re a newbie, it’s easy to redeem happy hours. All you have to do is download the app and check the happy hour offer in your inbox. You don’t need a Rewards account to get the Happy Hour offer. However, if you want to sign up for Starbucks Rewards, you’ll need to register an account to receive stars for each of your purchases.

To redeem your Starbucks happy hour, simply go to your local Starbucks between 2:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time. Let your barista know that you want to take advantage of your happy hour offer and you’re ready to order. If you order a grande or larger handmade drink, you will receive a free drink of the same or less value. If you want to order in advance, you can use the happy hour offer for your mobile order. Starbucks’ happy hour on February 6 is good for almost all of your favorite sips. This means that all handcrafted beverages – like the new Almondmilk Honey Flat White – are available. The only exceptions to the happy hour offer are hot brewed coffee and tea, ready-to-drink drinks, and Starbucks reserve drinks.

So if you want to try out Kim K’s Starbucks order and forget about the “smallest size” rule, you can get a large or larger soy chai latte or white chocolate mocha. You can also try some of the new milk-free sips on the menu, such as the almond milk honey flat white or the coconut milk latte.

You want to complete this Starbucks offer before it is no longer available. So stop by a Starbucks between 2:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.