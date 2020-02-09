Star Wars 9: This new trailer confirms a fan principle!

Advertisement

Few movie stories trigger as many passions as Star Wars. So it has been months since a principle appeared on social networks. Disney had only confirmed it, but that was earlier than!

Every week before the ninth installment of the Star Wars saga “Ascension of the Skywalker” was released, a fan favorite principle was simply confirmed. Contrary to popular perception, nobody falsified or forgot a script in a public place. This is an official trailer that was released on Thursday and contained a big shock!

Disney is used to protecting its initiative secret, but is generally data hungry and attentively shows its actors. It’s amazing that they have a huge report. It will not be surprising if a few fans would wait a long time for Star Wars in the hall to keep a lot of shock for later.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSvUTovE4gM (/ embed)

ONE OF THE GREAT STAR WARS CHARACTER HIDDEN HIS GAME

If in April it turned out that almighty Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) had not died and was alive at the end of the Jedi’s return, its meaning seemed minimal. However, a number of followers soon suspected that he may need a close relationship with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). And so they had been right!

In the latest Star Wars trailer, we will surely see it explore an unusual planet. Then the voice of Palpatine sounds. We will soon find out that the younger man has been manipulated for a very long time. “My boy. I was every voice you heard in your head,” said the saga’s long-serving villain. This could mean that the latter could be associated with Snoke, who was killed by Kylo Ren in the earlier Star Wars episode. However, you have to watch the movie to find out!