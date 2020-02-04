Star Trek: Picard Trailer: Jean-Luc goes on a new journey, combined with dates and seven from nine

Advertisement

Do you need a style to return from Star Trek: Picard? We can do it.

The highly anticipated trek spin-off, in which Sir Patrick Stewart subsequently revived his position as Jean-Luc Picard, hit the San Diego Comedian-Con on Saturday – and gave us our first comprehensive insight into the collection who is due to debut at CBS All in early 2020. In the trailer you will see above, an aging Jean-Luc looks at his predecessors (and looks at disassembled data) when he is approached by an unusual lady who tells him says: “I really feel protected with you. “When we see her step on the critical ass, Picard is annoyed that she is in“ critical danger ”. He is impressed to put together a new crew and start a contemporary mission, but another character warns him that the thriller lady is “the top of” everything … she is the destroyer “… as we take a frightening look at a Borg- Catch a cube that swims in the area. (Uh-oh.)

Jeri Ryan will also be part of the group and repeat their position as Voyager’s Seven of 9. In the trailer she asks Picard: “What the hell are you doing out here? Save the galaxy?” Jean-Luc also says “Interact!” and takes part in a recreation together his outdated buddy Data! (Sure, Brent Spiner is back! And sure, TVLine has confirmed that he is participating in Data and not in Data’s Android brother B-4.)

Past glimpses of Picard confirmed that Jean-Luc was in wineries with a dog named Quantity One! – To have left Starfleet under mysterious circumstances. Stewart is supported by Alison Tablet (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) and Santiago Cabrera (Heroes). Writer Michael Chabon, who won the Pulitzer Prize, will act as a show runner.

