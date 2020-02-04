Star Trek: Picard brings veterans Jeri Ryan and Brent Spiner back

Advertisement

Star Trek: Voyager stars Jeri Ryan and Star Trek: The Subsequent Era Brent Spiner will be part of Patrick Stewart as part of the upcoming CBS All Entry collection, which was unveiled as part of today’s San Diego Comedian-Con panel on Saturday , The 2 Trek veterans participated in the panel together with Stewart, which also offered a brand new insight into the much anticipated sequel to the collection (see trailer here).

Spiner will repeat his TNG position as Android Information – TVLine has confirmed that he is participating in Information and not Information’s Android brother B-4 – with Jeri Ryan, who returns as 9 Voyager’s rehabilitated Borg Seven. “What the hell are you doing out here … to save the galaxy?” The trailer also offers options for outdated friends like Picard and information related to sports.

Stewart’s subsequent co-stars, Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi), will also be seen on Picard, which will debut on the streamer in early 2020.