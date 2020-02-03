Advertisement

What was Star Trek: Discovery as much as the start of season three in Iceland? Really the additional correct question is: “When are they as much as?”

Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced tells TVLine that Michael Burnham and her Discovery friends will land almost 1,000 years into the future after jumping wildly into time in the second final of the CBS All Entry drama.

“(Burnham) could hardly stand it,” when Saru et al. Provided to bring them into the universe-saving leap in time. “It was the greatest gesture you could think of.”

In this future, the crew and viewers will meet Cleveland “Guide” Booker, a character who is completely new to Star Trek Canon and “is on a very private mission,” says his portraitist David Ajala (Supergirl, Falling Water). Martin Inexperienced: “He represents the new world we end up in.”

And it is a very new world. While the first two seasons attached great importance to the episodes “Mirror, Mirror” and “The Menagerie” of the unique collection, we all feel very honored to establish Canon in the third season, “says Martin-Unerfahren. “Now we can be brand new and out of date with brand new means.”

In addition, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, season two stars, in video Q&A above, are likely to follow exactly what they and Anson Mount have to offer, repeating their roles as Quantity One, Spock and Captain Christopher Pike in a collection of Star Trek: Quick Trek’s episodes. Martin-Inexperienced then talks about the stress of improving season 2, which has been well received, by “going deeper and bigger” and trying “brand new problems”.

She, Romijn and Peck then repeat some of the greatest moments of season two – together with Kenric Inexperienced, Martin-Inexperienced’s husband, who was her father!

