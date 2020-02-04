Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

It’s time to greet a brand new crew member aboard the USS Discovery: Supergirl alum David Ajala will join the fake Star Trek: Discovery for the coming season 3 as a joint collection member.

Ajala will play a brand new character called Cleveland Booker, also known as an e-book. “Reasonable and successful,” e-book, “has a pure charisma and perspective that, as usual, bothers him because he comes out.” (You may see Ajala as an e-book alongside Sonequa.) Michael Burnham of Martin-Inexperienced ( see photo above)

Ajala is from London and played the vigilante Manchester Black in the fourth season of The CW’s Supergirl – until Manchester was killed by J’onn J’onzz. His various TV credits include Nightflyers, Falling Water, Black Mirror and Physician Who.

Advertisement

The casting information was released on Saturday at the Discovery Comedian Con Panel in San Diego. The forged and crew noticed that they were concentrating on the Pike / Spock adventures in season 2 and checking the availability of season 3. (Discovery was renewed by.) CBS All Entry again in February, with co-executive producer Michelle Paradise as a co-showrunner member of Alex Kurtzman.)

Particularly good news, Trekkies: This year’s Trek Comedian-Con panel can also welcome Star Trek: Picard, the highly anticipated continuation of the collection in which Patrick Stewart once again performs his role as legendary ship captain Jean-Luc Picard. Please contact TVLine again later to receive all Picard-related updates.