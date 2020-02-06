Stanley Johnson reports Chinese concerns about PM's lack of contact about coronavirus

Advertisement

Boris Johnson’s father said that Chinese officials were worried that after the corona virus outbreak the Prime Minister did not send any personal support to the country’s leaders.

The comments came to light after Stanley Johnson accidentally included someone at the BBC in the list of officials to whom he sent an e-mail after meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming to discuss environmental issues.

Johnson, who is campaigning for environmental issues, said the BBC account about the content of the email was correct.

The prime minister’s father sent the e-mail to environment minister Lord (Zac) Goldsmith and other officials.

The BBC reported that Mr. Johnson wrote: “At the outbreak of the corona virus, Mr. Liu was clearly concerned that there had not yet been – so he claimed – direct contact between the Prime Minister and the Chinese head of state or government in terms of a personal call or message. “

Johnson said: “I only reported. I think I said in my short note that the Chinese ambassador claimed … “

He added: “I copied someone who happened to have the same name as a lady at the BBC.

“These things happen.”

Johnson, who has appeared in various TV programs such as Celebrity Gogglebox, refused to say whether he had discussed Chinese concerns directly with the prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s father also said in the email that he had suggested the possibility that his son would visit China later this year to attend an international conference on biodiversity, COP15.

Lord Goldsmith sent a reply to Mr. Johnson, saying: “Thank you so much Stanley. That is extremely useful, “says the BBC.

Mr. Liu shared photos of him and Mr. Johnson on Twitter after their meeting.

The Chinese ambassador tweeted: “Thank you Mr. Stanley Johnson for your compassion and support for the Chinese people fighting the new corona virus.

“With the support of British friends, we have the confidence and the ability to beat the virus!”