Stanley Johnson accidentally forwarded the concerns of Chinese officials about son to journalist Latest Brexit news and top stories

Stanley Johnson with Liu Xiaoming. Photo: Twitter.

Boris Johnson’s father accidentally sent an email with the concerns of Chinese officials about the prime minister to a BBC journalist.

The content reveals that the Chinese were worried. Johnson had not sent a personal message of support to the country’s leaders following the outbreak of the corona virus.

The BBC reported that Johnson wrote: “At the outbreak of the corona virus, Mr. Liu was clearly concerned that there had not yet been – so he claimed – direct contact between the Prime Minister and the Chinese head of state or government in terms of a personal message or phone call .”

He had sent the email after meeting with the Chinese ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, to discuss environmental issues as a campaigner.

The Prime Minister’s father sent the e-mail to Environment Minister Lord (Zac) Goldsmith and other officials, but sent it to a BBC journalist instead of someone with the same name.

“I only reported,” he told the PA news agency. “I think in my short note I said that the Chinese ambassador claimed …”

He added: “I copied someone who happened to have the same name as a lady at the BBC.

“These things happen.”

Johnson refused to say whether he had discussed Chinese concerns directly with the prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s father also said in the email that he had suggested the possibility that his son would visit China later this year to attend an international conference on biodiversity, COP15.

According to the BBC, Lord Goldsmith sent a reply to Johnson, saying, “Thank you very much Stanley. That is extremely useful.”

The Chinese ambassador shared photos of him and Johnson on Twitter after their meeting.

Liu tweeted: “Thank you, Mr. Stanley Johnson for your condolences and support for the Chinese people fighting the new corona virus.

“With the support of British friends, we have the confidence and the ability to beat the virus!”

