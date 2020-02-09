Advertisement

Author Satyarth Nayak, who wrote the biography “Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess”, said he had too many questions in his head about the late legendary superstar and added that his sudden death had broken him so much that he wanted to give up the idea of ​​writing the book. When asked if he would have preferred an insightful conversation before writing the biography because he was horrified that there was no good book about his favorite superstar Sridevi, Nayak told IANS: “That was the original plan. In 2017, after I was sanctioned by Penguin Random House, I spoke to Boney (Kapoor) Sir and Sridevi Ji.

She said that she was very busy with the debut of (daughter) Janhvi. At that time Janhvi had signed “Dhadak”. Sridevi ji said once the film was released it would be free and we could get the book down. “It shouldn’t be. The actress died on February 24, 2018.” I was shaken. I was emotionally broken and said to myself that I can no longer do this. I wanted to talk to her. I wanted to know so many things about her. I had a list of questions in my head, but now those questions would go unanswered, “said Nayak.

According to the author, Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and the book’s publisher encouraged him to overcome the shock, and Nayak interviewed around 70 actors to get material for a tribute to his favorite actress.

Advertisement

So what questions did Nayak Sridevi want to ask? “I think an artist of her caliber could have avoided part of the film she made in the 90s. I know that in some of her interviews she said that she didn’t have the choice of her roles. I wanted to know why you did not do arthouse cinema at the time and worked with filmmakers like Govind Nihalani and Shyam Benegal? We could have seen a different side of Sridevi in ​​such films, “he replied.

Like most of her fans, Satyarth Sridevi also liked in films such as “Solva Sawan”, “Mr. India”, “Sadma”, “Chandni”, “Nagina” and “Himmatwala”. “But I also wanted to ask why she was in a film like ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’. A person like me who admired her as an actress can only be surprised, but I paid her tribute in the rest of my book “said the author.

It’s easy to assume that Nayak, like any other average fan, liked the dazzling smile, dancing skills, and presence of Sridevi, but the author shared his reasons for admiring the actress: “It’s so easy to talk about pay these days Inequality, significant roles for women in the cinema, etc. Sridevi, who was at the forefront of her game in the 1980s and 1990s, dealt with misogyny, patriarchy in the film industry and how, and she was one of the successful heroines she represented was to get essential parts of the film instead of just an elementary presence as was common at the time.

“In a film like ‘Chaalbaaz’, two heroes like Rajnikanth and Sunny Deol supported the actors, and their picture was bigger on the poster. It reminded them of the glamorous days of the 1950s and 1960s when women got meaty roles. Interestingly, she has everything made in a commercial space. she was definitely a female superstar, “emphasized the author.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from third-party feeds, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason