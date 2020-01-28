Advertisement

After Kobe Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday, the Raptors and Spurs decided that a moment of silence was simply not enough to honor the basketball legend.

After Toronto won the opening tip, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbled the ball near the half-field and ran the 24-second shot clock. Dejounte Murray did the same for the Spurs, a fitting gesture for the man who once put number 24 on for the Lakers.

Advertisement

MORE: Sports World reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

When the Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan heard the news of Bryant’s death, he was lying on the bench, visibly shaken. His reaction was not unique – players in the league struggled to stem their feelings. Bryant was of course one of the biggest stars of the NBA when many active competitors fell in love with basketball.

“Words can’t explain it,” DeRozan told reporters after the game. “I myself learned everything I learned about basketball from Kobe, what it meant for the game, the inspiration he brought to the world.”

The Raptors wing, Norman Powell, said: “He meant everything. He modeled the whole mentality of being an ultimate competitor.”

Other teams in the league followed on Sunday evening with similar honors. Some games also included 8-second violations in honor of Bryant’s original number.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas, California, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 41 years old.

The plane had nine people on board, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. There were no survivors.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Another player and parent were among those on board the helicopter.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three of their children: Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, who was born in June.

Advertisement