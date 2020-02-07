Advertisement

“If you hear the sound barrier over Burgess Park being broken,” I said to my roommate when I left the house, “then I am.”

I was only fooling. In front of me the 5km long park run. Under me, or at least on my feet, a new pair of Nike Vaporflys – the most discussed coaches in the world.

And not any old vaporflys. I tested the newer Vaporfly Next% on the street. It has been scientifically proven that he turns forklifts into joggers and joggers into runners.

These shoes put so much spring in so many steps that some in the world of athletics called them “technological doping.”

If I looked at the science before I left, it seemed that these coaches were technically more demanding than the Toyota Starlet in which I learned to drive – and possibly faster.

Even the turquoise and tangerine design looks like your feet are sliding off your legs.

Inside the thick, ultra-light foam is a carbon fiber plate that is supposed to propel you forward. Nike simply calls it the “4% system”, which refers to the percentage improvement in running efficiency that the shoe is supposed to mean for you.

Elite runners don’t have to convince. Of the 36 possible podium places at world marathon majors in 2017, 19 carried vaporflys.

But probably none of these marathon runners has followed Burgess Parkrun in Southwark, South London

The next percentage I wore was apparently the next step up and promised a “statistically significant improvement” to the original.

An athlete at the Dubai Marathon wears a pair of Nike Vaporfly. Photo: Christopher Pike / Reuters

Could Nike Laboratory Magic Affect Me?

US runner Jacob Riley got it right when he said Vaporflys felt “like trampolines”; In comparison, my old Adidas trainers felt like spa slippers.

This always happens with new running shoes: how to get a bra, you wonder how you ever managed to get so confused with the old ones for so long. But it was immediately clear that the vaporflys were different.

It was like feathers popping out from under my feet and bouncing along the Inspector Gadget style. They felt weightless at the same time and as if mattresses had been whipped on my soles.

I usually complete the 5 km course in 28 minutes, give or take 30 seconds. But since the new year, the Burgess Parkrun has attracted record numbers, with more than 800 runners jostling to get around.

Had bottlenecks at the start and finish slowed me down and there was little my trainers could do about it.

So my expectations were low. When my results arrived, I was amazed: 26 minutes, 18 seconds – one second less than ever.

My personal best so far had all been fought hard in 30-second increments. This was a monumental advance.

The Vaporflys work undeniably. I’m not sure why I thought that. And that’s the problem: I couldn’t be proud of my performance. If a personal best is just a question of money, does it really count?

For an average park runner who is less motivated by speed than by reducing the risk of premature death, £ 250 is a lot of money for a pair of trainers – even if you cut yourself off from your personal best for a minute.

And these are not shoes for the average daily jogging operation – Nike markets them as “for racing days”, an indication of their relatively limited mileage.

But with an upcoming half marathon, it’s reassuring to know that I have time and technique on my side – whether it’s earned or not.

It is as if a runner had sarcastically written about the Next% in an online forum: “We all buy the Cheaterfly shoes and act as if we were so fast.”

I’ve been with the person who replied, “You sound slow,” since last week.

Nike ZoomX VaporflyNext% running shoes (£ 239.95) supplied by Nike