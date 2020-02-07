Sports consultant David Oancea talks about his upcoming documentary and about Holly Sonders

Advertisement

David Oancea, the founding father of Vegas Dave Consulting and the world’s leading consultant for data marketing in the field of sports activities, spoke to HL about his recent involvement and his life after the ban on sports betting.

Former profitable seasoned player responsible for stopping some sporting activities where he relied on records David Oancea is the contact for all your sporting activities that aim to bet. The role of Vegas Dave, however, hides someone the general public doesn’t know – but it does. David spoke with HollywoodLife.com In an EXCLUSIVE interview, he spoke about how his view of life has changed after a three-year ban on Las Vegas for sports betting, and showed that all of this can be documented in an upcoming e-book and documentation. When faced with a scary 40-year prison sentence, David found that he had made a fundamental change that made him the businessman he is now. While the Birkin bag collector is initially unable to guess at Vegas casinos, his sports data consultancy, Vegas Dave Consulting, offers members the option to pay for David’s private picks.

“I was banned from betting on sporting activities and was therefore able to develop further, build a detailed relationship with God as you pray for your freedom every day, and have a better relationship with my mother and father as you notice who will stay with you if you experience these arduous opportunities, ”David said of his private progress in those years of trial. “It put me under pressure to seek advice from. That forced me to adjust. It put me under pressure to be tough. “Finally, David asked the question to his girlfriend, the former Fox Sports host Holly Sondersand the 2 seem happier than ever! David has informed us about all the exciting things in his life!

HL: Congratulations on your last engagement with Holly Sonders! How is all this after the engagement?

DO: Every part is beautiful. She is my best good friend. She is now helping me to run my company. Every part is beautiful. You are always looking for someone who is your best good friend, lover, accomplice, team mate, and that’s her. She is a great teammate for me. It helps me with everything I do. She understands me. She trusts my imagination and foresight. At the end of the day she earns her personal money and is an entrepreneur herself. It is a great game. It was not my offer for her or her offer for me. We were on an equal footing and just form linked arms and try to develop together as a crew.

HL: Do you know that she was the one right away?

DO: Not off the peg because I’m being driven by ladies who are courting in Las Vegas. They need one thing from you all the time. However, Holly was real. As soon as I admitted that she was actually there and I romped around with her and she or he was honorable, she honored her phrase and he or she confirmed unconditional love to me – I just wanted to be valued and loved – these are two issues. Many people in the world don’t even let you know that you are thankful. Holly would be very grateful all the time and look me in the eye and I knew she loved me. You only have one chance to find it and I didn’t want anyone else to have it, so I had to get moving!

HL: Sure! You locked it and the ring is attractive. You have also recently worked on a documentary. What are you looking forward to when everyone gets to know you?

HL: Wow. It is inconceivable. Do you also place this story directly in an e-book?

DO: It’s a true story of inspiration and the way the casinos go wrong. It is a crazy story. The e-book goes to the publisher, we just finished it and the documentary can be a relaxation walker. Everyone can be out of these 12 months. There are two variations of me. There is the person you are chatting with, sometimes there is the Vegas Dave online and on social media who has a certain character that is just a machine. What people don’t know are two completely different people. One that you are currently seeing and talking to me and one that you are currently seeing on Instagram and Fb and Twitter. Two completely different people. I think the film and the e-book will show people the real me and reality about me.

Keep an eye out for David's upcoming documentary and e-book in 2020