Sportbanter in the workplace should be shortened in order

To make women feel more involved, the Chartered Management Institute has

The director of the institute, Ann, speaks to BBC’s Today program

Francke said that chatting about soccer or cricket can exclude women and lead to it

bad behavior.

Even chatting about the benefits of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) may be inappropriate as it divides the offices.

“Many women feel excluded”

“Above all, many women feel excluded,” said Francke.

“They don’t pursue these sports and they don’t like them

either being forced to talk about it or not being involved. “

“I have nothing against sports enthusiasts or cricket fans

– That’s great.

“But the problem is that a lot of people are not cricket fans,” she added, arguing that bosses should stop sports banners.

“The gateway to sloppy behavior”

“It is a gateway to leaner behavior and – if so

just stays out of control – it’s a signal for a darker culture.

“It is very easy to escalate from VAR calls

chat to hit each other on the back and talk about their conquests

the weekend.”

She said that good managers should be inclusive and ensure that everyone on their team is comfortable.

“Terrible idea”

But sports journalist Jacqui Oatley thinks she’s going hard on her

Sport chatter would be a “terrible idea”.

“If you ban soccer chat or banter of any kind,

then you just alienate the people who actually want it

communicate with each other, ”she told the Today program.

“It would be so negative to tell people not to talk about sport because girls don’t like it or women don’t like it, it’s far more divisive.”

