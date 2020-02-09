Spoiler from Netflix La Casa de Papel: documentation on the way!

Advertisement

Netflix La Casa de Papel spoilers reveal that this Netflix series is a wild ride. The heroes of history are a group of chefs who are brought together for a great goal. They will penetrate the Spanish coin and print their own money. So far, the first season has focused on the first days of the attack and showed how these random people became a team. So what’s the latest in the series? Here’s what you need to know:

Netflix La Casa de Papel spoiler: surprise!

We already knew that a fourth season is on the way. Netflix will release the episodes on April 3, 2020. But there is something else in stock. Other reports indicate that documentation is also in the works. The project is expected to be released on the same day.

Netflix La Casa de Papel spoiler: documenting success

Deadline and other sources reveal that the documentary will examine the success of the show. We don’t know how long the play will last, but there will be talks with several of the people involved in the show. This includes the main actors. We’re sure they’ll have a lot of stories to tell because the Netflix debut has made them international stars. But there are many other things you can explore in this documentation.

Netflix La Casa de Papel Spoiler: Life imitates art.

Search for the show online and one of the most frequently asked questions is whether this series is based on a true story. Although we don’t know the answer to this question, we can tell you that there has been some real news lately.

According to recent reports, a suspected robber with a similar crime almost got away. The reports indicate that the suspect had used similar methods in his search to gain access to his own target. While the spoilers from La Casa de Papel reveal that our fictional robbers have so far managed to get away, the real suspect was less fortunate. In addition to real life, there are many great storylines to explore at the moment.

Netflix La Casa de Papel spoiler: complicated story

There is a lot going on at the moment. La Casa de Papel spoilers for the first part indicate a threat to their plan. Namely a bunch of mess from some team members. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and Rio (Miguel Herrán) managed to get a parking ticket, which was later discovered. Other team members managed to be spotted and identified during the raid. Finally we have the ring leader, the professor (Álvaro Morte). After learning that the truck was not being destroyed as ordered, he sneaked into the junkyard and held it there. This leaves the professor close to being unmasked. Added to this is the complicated family situation of Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño). This includes her mother hiding her dementia from Raquel and an ex who accuses her of abuse. There are also quarrels among the robbers and much more that needs to be unraveled. We look forward to seeing what they can think of.

