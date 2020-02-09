Spoiler about Vince McMahon's plan for the big WrestleMania title match

Advertisement

Vince McMahon has plans for WrestleMania 36. He can also change his mind whenever he sees fit. We’ll have to see if he changes things, but he already has a few matches in the books.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the likelihood of Goldberg winning the Universal Title on Super ShowDown. Goldberg may be a bigger name, but this isn’t the match McMahon currently has on the books.

“Just to let people know that Roman Reigns and Bray were the WrestleMania match a week ago. Now Vince can always change his mind and this and that. ”

Advertisement

This could be a very interesting path for WrestleMania, especially if Goldberg loses to Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg earns a lot more money in Saudi Arabia than at WrestleMania. We just have to see if Vince McMahon decides to change his mind like he did in the past.

If you use the quotes in this article, credit Ringside News