Spike Lee already wore the best watch at the Oscars

Last year, Spike Lee wore a flamboyant purple suit with a matching hat and glasses during the Oscars as a tribute to Prince. The rest of the outfit was just as exciting: a blue shirt with a verve of sapphire, colorful bracelets and a pair of knuckle rings with the right guilt with the words “LOVE” and “HATE”. , the director wore a modest steel watch: a Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso. An excellent, iconic timepiece, without a doubt. But Lee decided this year to bring things up to a higher level.

For the 2020 Oscars, the director wore a purple suit, this time with gold trim and the number 24 on his lapel as a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash at the end of January. (Lee also wore Kobe sneakers.) Meanwhile, on his wrist is one of the best relatively recent releases of Rolex: an approximately 2018 rose-gold Rolex GMT-Master II. The GMT is one of the most iconic Rolex models and the brand has recently turned the professional pilot’s tool into a jewel, just like the new “Pepsi” GMT with its distinctive red-blue two-tone bezel recreated with diamonds. In the meantime, Lee wears the black-brown “Root Beer” model made entirely from Everose gold – the version of rose gold that Rolex makes himself.

Rolex GMT-Master II in 18-carat Everose gold

Claude Bossel

The watch is a fitting addition to Lee’s repertoire, since the director is the newest member of the Rolex family. Yesterday the director was formally announced as a mentor for the Rolex Art Initiative of the watch brand. The project combines established figures in film, theater and visual arts with an up-and-comer. Lee selected Kyle Bell, a 33-year-old director who mainly directs documentaries focused on telling Indian stories. Lin-Manuel Miranda also participates in the mentor / mentee program.

And while passing on wisdom to a future generation of filmmakers and musicals directors is in itself a reason to join the team, it also has other benefits of coming into contact with Rolex. We don’t need to look much further than Lee’s new, very spicy GMT-Master II to see that. The benefits of Lee as a Rolex mentor are therefore twofold for everyone watching at home: better films influenced by Lee – and better watches.