Spike Jonze shares first trailer for Beastie Boys Story: Watch

In 2019, the two surviving members of Beastie Boys created a stage production called Beastie Boys Story, based on their recently released memoirs and directed by Spike Jonze. Earlier this month, Apple TV + secured the rights to a documentary based on the show, and now Jonze has released the first trailer for the new doc rock Beastie Boys Story. Find out below.

The trailer starts off, appropriately enough, with the opening choruses of “Paul Revere”: “Now here’s a little story I need to tell / About three bad brothers you know so well.” The documentary assembles archival footage with film from last year’s two-person exhibition. In the trailer, the camera flashes photos of the three founding members, but lingers over old photos of the late Adam “MCA” Yauch. Then it ends in 2019, when Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond walk alone on stage. The assembly is subtle and frighteningly effective.

In his review of the theatrical production of Beastie Boys Story, News editor Ben Kaye wrote:

“Playful, funny, enlightening and sometimes a bit messy, the two-act story provided a really fun and fascinating look at the creativity and career of Beastie Boys. You were probably leaving far more knowledge about your favorite band or a bigger fan than ever. But the most amazing dish is the remarkable talent of Adam “MCA” Yauch, and how essential he was to make the group the legends they are. “

In March, the new documentary Beastie Boys Story will premiere at South by Southwest, and Spike Jonze is also releasing a picture book of Beastie Boys. On April 3, the film arrives in some IMAX theaters, before switching to Apple TV + on April 24.

Apple TV + has put a lot of effort into its music brand and recently signed a $ 25 million deal with Billie Eilish.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aCBDL1sUY8 [/ integrated]

